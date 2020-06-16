Who was Rayshard Brooks?

More
The 27-year-old spent most of his life in the Atlanta area along with several siblings and cousins.
2:29 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who was Rayshard Brooks?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:29","description":"The 27-year-old spent most of his life in the Atlanta area along with several siblings and cousins.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71268754","title":"Who was Rayshard Brooks?","url":"/US/video/rayshard-brooks-71268754"}