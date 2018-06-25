Reactions to the Minneapolis shooting

More
Witnesses talk about what they saw Saturday night when police shot an armed suspect.
1:23 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reactions to the Minneapolis shooting
And it was paid in the magazine ran a tyrant that corner and that out like slabs that. Thank you die out with their. Yeah. I've heard like a plea for shooting so craze really in my uncle fat out of his car. And the bullet went right through here and in his head rest if Houston in the car at about what went to my uncles patting him and dad. Not available only god as the clock. I don't know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56132138,"title":"Reactions to the Minneapolis shooting","duration":"1:23","description":"Witnesses talk about what they saw Saturday night when police shot an armed suspect.","url":"/US/video/reactions-minneapolis-shooting-56132138","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.