Transcript for Reality Winner sentenced in NSA leak scandal

The intelligence report that winner disclose. Described intelligence activities by a foreign government. Directed at targets in the United States. When asked by the FBI. Winner stated that she knew the intelligence report revealed. Sources. And methods. Used by the US intelligence agencies. And she knew that compromising those sources and methods. Could be valuable to our adversaries and damage the United States. Despite this knowledge. Winner said she intended for a news agency to publish the contents of the intelligence report. The document winner compromise did in fact contained top secret information. About the sources and methods used to acquire intelligence described in the report. That means it revealed how US intelligence agencies obtained information. US government subject matter experts have determined that winners willful purposeful disclosure. Cause exceptionally grave damage to US national security. Resolving this case with a plea agreement involving a lengthy prison sentences the best resolution of the United States. The United States has to balance the need for prosecution. With the damage that further disclosure of classified information a trial might cause. Proving the government's case a trial would require the government to declassify. Or risk disclosure. Of top secret. SCI information. This Julio forwards the government a substantial benefit in protecting from disclosure. Information. That is still. Classified. We'll look it the absolute worst possible. Our we spent over here. Fighting the case investigating just rooting out every possible he. In preparation for this network. We feel is desperately. Of course all written. Lake preferable blood in light of all the facts of the case.

