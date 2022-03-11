Remembering veteran exposed to burn pits while serving overseas

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos revisits her interview with Marine Corps veteran Kate Hendricks Thomas, who died this week from breast cancer stemming from exposure to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq.

