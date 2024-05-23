Rescue workers pull woman from destroyed home after devastating tornado in Iowa

Rescue workers in Iowa helped free a woman from the basement of her destroyed home after a deadly tornado ripped through the town of Greenfield on Tuesday.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live