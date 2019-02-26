Retired firefighter killed helping another driver

Wesley Weysham Jr. had stopped on I-75 in Hillsborough County after noticing two vehicles in the middle of the road on Feb. 24, according to FHP.
Retired firefighter killed helping another driver
When retired firefighter Wes waste him pass this crash his training kicked in it was pure instinct. And carry we've done it for anyone. The retired Sarasota County firefighter and current Sarasota search and rescue balance here ran over to help the driver of this truck. Troopers say the man was impaired away -- was trying to help them remain column. Veronica Gonzales always him at. He was like courting his neck. Like Sally Chinatown let's move is not. Then moments later another car that didn't see that you other vehicles hit the truck spinning it killing waste. In his actions reflect the best department has to offer. Fire chief Michael rate near says the veteran firefighter retired in 2070s. But this just wasn't a job for west. With the way he lived he says Suisham was spending time enjoying his family do the things that west did that night. Or that morning. Through your whole career. And to have that much or is just. The tragedy I can't even what words you way since co workers are spending the day with his family members the department is working on plans to memorialize their fallen brother. You know I know that west would have stopped again and no we would west died a hero reporting in Sarasota Dick Peterson ABC Cheney's.

