Returning to the back-to-school schedule

Summer's almost over and it's time to go back to school for millions of kids across the country. We look at how best to handle stress when settling into a new routine.

September 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live