Ricin suspected at Pentagon mail center

Two envelopes suspected of containing ricin poison, one addressed to Defense Secretary James Mattis, have been identified in the Pentagon's Central Processing Center, according to a U.S. official.
A mail at the Pentagon is now in quarantine after two envelopes were tested and tested positive for rice and poison. The envelopes were addressed to the Defense Secretary and the chief of naval operations they would deem suspicious last night. At the Pentagon's mail screening facility and are undergoing further testing. We're told there is no threat to pentagon personnel and other male is being inspected.

