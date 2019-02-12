Transcript for Rosa Parks statue unveiled 64 years after arrest

Back here at home civil rights icon Rosa Parks has been honored with the statue in Alabama. The life size bronze figure is located in downtown Montgomery Sunday. Was this 64 anniversary of parks' arrest for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger. That led to the Montgomery bus boycott which was organized by then relatively unknown Marten Luther king junior. And lasted for more than a year parks died in 2005 she was 92.

