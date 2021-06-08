-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Florida student: ‘I and many others would feel much safer if masks were required’
-
Now Playing: Warrior Met Coal miners strike for months for better benefits
-
Now Playing: ‘100-year floods’ happening so often concept may change
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’: Surge in beekeeping hobby could cost native bees
-
Now Playing: Actress Laura Dern joins fight for vape-free schools
-
Now Playing: Police officers awarded congressional medal for service on Jan. 6
-
Now Playing: Family speaks out after missing California runner’s body found
-
Now Playing: Booster shots for immunocompromised Americans to be recommended soon
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old who beat cancer donates money, toys to children’s hospital
-
Now Playing: American women’s soccer team wins bronze in Tokyo
-
Now Playing: FAA asks airport bars, restaurants to stop selling alcoholic drinks to go
-
Now Playing: Rhode Island woman viciously attacked
-
Now Playing: AFL-CIO president Trumka dies at 72
-
Now Playing: Impeachment looms for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Travelers stranded as Spirit Airlines disruptions continue
-
Now Playing: Historic California town incinerated by swift-moving wildfire
-
Now Playing: Kentucky sheriff's deputy killed in ambush
-
Now Playing: Biden signs Capitol Police Act