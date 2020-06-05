Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

We have breaking news to share your right now ABC news has just learned that Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized this afternoon for of the nine gallbladder condition. She's expected to remain in the hospital for a day or two but still plans to participate in oral arguments tomorrow over the phone. Ginsburg was last hospitalized in November for an infection. And is of course a cancer survivor but she's been continuing her famous work outs in the pandemic in a special fitness space set aside for her. In the courthouse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.