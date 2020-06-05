Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

The Supreme Court justice was admitted for a "benign gallbladder condition," which caused an infection. She is expected to hear the court's oral arguments from the hospital by telephone.
0:29 | 05/06/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
We have breaking news to share your right now ABC news has just learned that Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized this afternoon for of the nine gallbladder condition. She's expected to remain in the hospital for a day or two but still plans to participate in oral arguments tomorrow over the phone. Ginsburg was last hospitalized in November for an infection. And is of course a cancer survivor but she's been continuing her famous work outs in the pandemic in a special fitness space set aside for her. In the courthouse.

