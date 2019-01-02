Transcript for Behind the scenes of Atlanta's Super Bowl security joint operations center

Or working on the what's called unified area command. In which you see behind me is the area command center which is better known as our joint operations and they're really. Partner with our federal state and local. Jurisdictions to make sure that we have a comprehensive plan. Now includes the NFL sanctioned sites but the overall security of the city so we have. Several thousand people coming into everyday sightseeing. Still going on that's not even related to social goals so we want to make sure everybody is safe from that I'm there. And that takes a lot of communication. This is pretty much what you're gonna have to forget. No credible deterrent we have a very extensive intelligence groups and other console units giving us updates on what religion. It's an exciting time for our cities are exciting times for our citizens are visitors expected from a fund they were panacea of good weather I think. I care about as exciting. And go to the game and George. I have a few hours I'm sure afterwards. Go back to work on Monday.

