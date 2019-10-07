Transcript for School pledges free tuition for many students

A college education just got a lot more sensible for a lot of Texas students for from low income households and the University of Texas and often just traded a 160 million dollar endowment it'll be used to give full scholarships. To instate students from families who earn 65000 dollars or less a year. The daily said that 21% of students will automatically get those scholarships. Beginning next fall what a huge difference that will make them hats off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.