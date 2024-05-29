Scott Peterson faces judge for new trial consideration

The Los Angeles Innocence Project is asking the court to revisit convicted murderer Scott Peterson's case and allow DNA testing as evidence. KGO reporter Gloria Rodriguez has the latest.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live