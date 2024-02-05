Sea sponges lead scientists to believe Earth surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming

The sea sponge, called sclerosponge, is a long-lived species that records chemical changes in its calcium carbonate skeleton, according to a paper published Monday.

February 5, 2024

