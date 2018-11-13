Transcript for Search effort underway for victims in aftermath of devastating wildfires

We begin with the state of emergency in California as fires spread in both the northern and southern part of the state the death told. Is now growing the camp fire alone in northern California has already claimed. 42 lives will car is in paradise California with the latest on that good morning well. Good morning Diane they're still more than 200 people missing here in the camp fire at it really. Looks like a bomb. At exploded here in the town of paradise you cannot overstate how widespread this devastation is and that makes it eight. Painstaking process of looking for the people who were missing. Search crews are having to come through. Every single property every single it's of these properties as they're looking for more bodies and they do believe that death told. We'll continue to go up as a walking all you can see buildings that still have to walls standing. Are hearing more harrowing stories of survival we spoke to 15 of Texans still up here living in paradise. Amazingly his home did not burn to the ground and he did not evacuate. When so many others decided to get out of this area when the planes are surrounding this community he said he did it leave because he lives with his nine year old mother. Who is blind to what he did is he picked up by hose he started spraying down at his house. He said he watched Dave wall of flames racing down towards its LB dot his entire family. What's gonna die and and in a split second those claims. Turned and headed. In a different direction he says that he thinks god and he plays that angels looking out for him. And the fact that his home is still standing but his neighborhood has been reduced ash. He's that he broke down crying. And says he has survivor's guilt and that when his neighbors are able to actually make it back up here they can all stay within easy to give them food water supplies. Anything they need. When I asked him when he looks out and sees what's left of paradise here. Is that absolutely nothing. Diane and on incredible story thank you.

