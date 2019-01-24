Transcript for Search intensifies for missing 3-year-old in North Carolina

In North Carolina there is eighty missing three year old and an all out effort. To try and find this toddler ABC's Steve Austin somebody on the ground there for us. There and the rain it's coming down really hard right now. Colonel North Carolina as authorities continue their search for three year old Casey. Hathaway volunteers from the Marines are here helping in the search the FBI is here. And there are literally hundreds of neighbors who are assisting in the search. The sheriff describes this as very rugged terrain this is a very rural area. There are swamped and sink holes. In the search area where where where they're looking for this three year old with three year old disappeared on Tuesday afternoon. He was in the back yard of grandmother's backyard. With two other children who were relatives and the grandmother says that when the two other children. Came back in. The boy disappear. Authorities are calling this a missing persons case. But they say it's entirely possible. They're not ruling out the possibility that he was kidnapped they do tell us that the family is. Cooperating. In this investigation the conditions. Are awful right now there's this heavy rain. But on this day. Temperatures were below freezing. Still looking for the for the Darren. ABC's Steve those in somebody in North Carolina on that from now on for this missing three year old with. Sub optimal conditions for sure.

