Segway ends production of its iconic two-wheeled vehicle

More
The Segway PT, the two-wheeled personal transport, will no longer be made after July 15, according to the company’s president.
0:47 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Segway ends production of its iconic two-wheeled vehicle
I am. And and I am. And you. I am. And. And. It. Lose yeah. Susan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"The Segway PT, the two-wheeled personal transport, will no longer be made after July 15, according to the company’s president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71436613","title":"Segway ends production of its iconic two-wheeled vehicle ","url":"/US/video/segway-ends-production-iconic-wheeled-vehicle-71436613"}