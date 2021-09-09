Transcript for Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals battle with breast cancer

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar has revealed that she battled breast cancer early this year. An earlier on Good Morning America cloture spoke exclusively to Robin Roberts about her health and why she's now urging women to get screamed let's listen. What is it that you'd like to share with us right now. From thank you thanks rob and and that is that earlier this year I've found that I've breast cancer routine mammogram. Something I'd put off during the pandemic like so many others have and I found out. That I cancer men it was stage one and they were able to remove an I had radiation. In May. And now they tell me that my chances of getting cancer again are the same as any average person. Which is great. But I learned a lot through this year as I know you know about. The importance of getting those exams and also the gratitude. For all. Those that surrounded me and my family my husband Tim it's something that no one wants to hear a known wants to experience. But it's really renewed. My faith and the people around me and in Maine perp. This and your purpose and it is that's nothing that anybody can ever understand when you hear those words that you. Had cancer and so how do you look great how are you feeling these days. I'm feeling much batter you know for me. I added the juggling a lot just like a lot of Americans right now has got their toddlers on their knees in their laptops and their deaths and their hope their jobs their family. Abbott for me I had. A bunch of hearings that I was chairing I wind up being good America rescue plan we got through I had radiation. Two days after my dad to hide and I. I a diet you know his with a long goodbye he had alzheimer's and so that was going on at the same time. And it he'll lead the my husband taken meat irradiation these are my memories I'm sure you our viewers. When you were battling this but my husband getting up early taking me to radiation my daughter's phone calls about nurses. I'm at the Mayo Clinic giving me red white and blue mask when I got done with radiation be. Perfect strangers because I had to keep lugging my hazing case back and forth between. Minneapolis and Washington who did not knowing I'd cancer you know we're all wearing masks not knowing where wasn't doing and I put that suitcase up fee it'll. Because you're not supposed to lift things after surgery so is it's a lot of people help me get through this and I learned every day is again. That it is it is again after that this says he said about purpose of this understanding of why something this place in your path and what you're supposed to learn and share. Which are doing right now and as he admitted. Like so many like so many during the pandemic pulled off a screening. This is part of the reason why because she did that it's part of the reason why that you wanted to tend to share with people money what is your advice to folks. You know bright now battle isn't that a women have undetected breast cancer. One in three Americans have put off going to any kind of routine examination a procedure in. So doctors over and over are telling me that they're seeing people. With much. The bigger problems in and they'd gone in early so that's my first crack the vice. Get those screenings going get a mammogram do what other health check out that you should normally be getting because we know there's so many better safety controls now. In doctors' offices then at the beginning of this pandemic and the second is. You know just be grateful for the people around you and it really puts things in perspective. Our thanks to senator Klobuchar and Robin for that interview and for more like to bring an OB GUI and an ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton. For more on this stuck Jen always good to talk to especially about things like this that hit so close to home. What stood out to you from senator Klobuchar story. Well so much Diana first of all like so many women and we've been reporting on this security ABC news from pretty early on in that pandemic. Cancer screenings routine and potentially late saving cancer screenings. Have been put on the back burner during this pandemic now initially for some historical prospective that was because. That was the edict actually that all non emergent non coal bed related routine screenings. You know be put on hold but then when things started opening up over a year ago in terms of Aric. Routine. A medical care. People are still afraid they were still concerned and so they put it off I heard it from countless. A number of women in my practice and this is a perfect example if it can happen to a senator. It can truly happen to anyone the other thing that I think really stood out. Is senator Klobuchar said her breast cancer was detected by routine screening mammogram. That is because in the world of radiology the idea behind a mammogram is that it can detect. Amass a malignancy. Approximately two years suffered grows to the size were it could be Powell pitted or felt. By the one man or her health care provider. Not every cancer can be picked up on mammogram in particular with women who have dense breast. They may find they are cancer on ultrasound or sonogram. So a lot of times women are directed to get both. But this is just an example that with not just with breast cancer but with a lot of types of cancers the earlier we catch it in most cases. The better the treatment can be and there are for the better that outcomes can be. And as we heard Senecal overture save any cancer diagnoses went undetected. During the pen Derek has a lot of people skipped their appointments they stayed home. According to John oncology approximately three point nine million breast cancer diagnoses in the US. May have been missed in just the early months of the pandemic alone so. What's the importance of these manic grand screenings when it comes to. Early detection and how important is that early detection. Well it's important for breast cancer and we have to remember that we also have the routine cancer screening for colorectal cancers so the numbers. Are potentially as concerning. With respect to that type of cancer but with respect to mammogram we share so much controversy. About the age about its ability to save lives. You know it's an imaging tests so it has its limitations it's not perfect. But right now it is the gold standard. So when you talk about catching cancers early. That obviously is the name of the game in oncology and that's what that's what we try to do with the screening test. But Diana I'm dealing with so many women who. I have to be the doctor to make that call and say your biopsy was positive it showed you add cancer. And no one wants to hear that that we remember by the way men get breast cancer to aid looks like a pig disease but they're. Almost a thousand cases of male breast cancer in the country every year. They don't have screening obviously bad. The key. Even though it feels like an emergency to go and rush and and see a breast surgeon is that. You have a moment take some time take a deep breath. If possible and get a second opinion if you're talking about reconstruction or more extensive surgery. There but this is something that you know when you hear us senator. Come forward in and talk about her experience. I think it really does a lot to help. Shirley good reminder. That should make those appointments are there any other preventative measures that people can take to try to disk decrease their risk. Well yeah there is a lot actually that we can do as women to lower our risk number one there have been extensive studies in the medical literature that show. That exercise in particular things just like walking or basic Carty out. Adds Donna at any time in a woman's life even when they're young as a teen who worked twenties. Can lower risk reducing alcohol consumption below seven servings per week. That is a clear risk factor for breast cancer we don't want to hear that as women but and that is something that we can all do and then breastfeeding. Believe it or not has been shown to be associated with a lower risk of breast cancer when you talk about other things. Diane like hormones birth control pills are hormone replacement therapy. That's a much more complicated decision that ideally should be had between a woman and her gynecologist or health care provider. But just those three things Saddam are something that we can all do and more importantly Diane and something we don't hear about. The daughters of women with breast cancer can do those things and help lower their risk and address some of their anxiety about the future as well. On the alcohol thinking you save all those drinks during the week and injuring him on the weekend is no you can't just likes to believe it but you know I just to that point quickly guy and you know I I deal with a lot of women who were so concerned with hormones and breast cancer risk. The risk with hormone replacement therapy for example is one additional death. From breast cancer per every 101000 women so it's it's a slight risk but no woman wants to hear. Abstain from alcohol completely that will lower your risk more and it's something that you know we all have to dodge this bullet we ought to make these decisions for ourselves. Obviously your individual family risk factors come into play. But it is important that there are things we can do to help lower our risk it was worth a shot back to Jay wish it's great that it. Thanks doctor Asch in such an important topic. Thanks Diane.

