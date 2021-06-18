Sen. Mark Warner: Congress should ‘get rid of’ debt ceiling

ABC News&rsquo; Phil Lipof speaks with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on the Senate reaching a deal to temporarily raise the debt ceiling, delaying a potential showdown with Republicans until early December.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live