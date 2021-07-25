Transcript for Severe storms cause significant power outages in Michigan

We're sitting in the living room girlfriend I've gotten alert on the phone that we're having a tornado warning. Immediately had heard her daughter go to the bathroom I was trying to overlook surroundings. It before you know enact we are certain hear some loud. Booms that mimic of Swartz creek says he was shocked to see multiple trees down in his yard after the storm passed through. Has he's he's in trees that are down and things like that and then we got a trampoline over in the neighbor's yard we in the far corner over there do. Just a few doors down from the knicks' home one homeowner wants his garage completely. He didn't want to speak on camera but told me he was shocked look outside in feet his garage was gone it. Don't falcons rode multiple homes had damaged one man who even when it's remain anonymous lost the backside of his home. He was very shaken up when I spoke with him but tells me that he and all his pets are all right.

