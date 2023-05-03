Severe weather threat for Texas as Northeast bundles up for unseasonably cold temps

ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore breaks down the threat of severe weather in Texas and unseasonably cold temperatures hit the northeast.

May 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live