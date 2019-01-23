Sheriff asks public to help in 'emergency search' for missing 3-year-old boy

More
Casey Lynn Hathaway went missing from the backyard of his grandmother's home Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC News affiliate WCTI.
0:31 | 01/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sheriff asks public to help in 'emergency search' for missing 3-year-old boy
We are doing everything we KN to to find this child. Utilizing all resources at our disposal there and die once again you know we wore these folks in the communication and community rural community. Certainly keep an air out we've we've god well several hundred volunteers that if come here. And we don't want to you lost all of these resources at one time and income to more there were still have in this search. And rescue effort that we we run out of resources.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60568474,"title":"Sheriff asks public to help in 'emergency search' for missing 3-year-old boy","duration":"0:31","description":"Casey Lynn Hathaway went missing from the backyard of his grandmother's home Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC News affiliate WCTI.","url":"/US/video/sheriff-asks-public-emergency-search-missing-year-boy-60568474","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.