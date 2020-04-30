Transcript for Signs of strength: Finding reasons to smile during the COVID-19 pandemic

The values more smiles right now that's why we've committed to bringing you some good news here at ABC news I'm James Longman has our dose of positivity this evening. Hi guys we want dark streets into the ocean this week with some extraordinary pictures. At a San Diego California check out these sentences on bio luminous in the way it is truly extraordinary. Check out these dolphins in Newport Beach, California. Learning in the wounds. And about you I cannot wait to get back to nature I think. And out greasy frivolous. Next we will highlights initiatives that we started here a ECUs. People shattering the lost. Picture almanac signed before this pandemic celtics' fast act. My old normal people are sharing blue kinds of things even essentially what this sharing moments that day. Enjoyed before the pandemic began. Ask photo half of the house on my kind of work I was really hit New York City is this healthy food and my best friend Tyler. It's for my birthday which was right before New York city's shut down. And Woodson came by my house brought over a piece of cake and we stacked to the wealthy to send to my mom. Students involved but a lot more happy and carefree and anything but didn't. Now he's definitely didn't realize at the time how long it would be before we got to see each other this weekend. Probably the last feeding. Normalcy and that's pictures. Reflecting that would be a picture of me and my son and my life in front of the Eiffel Tower I checked my and actually was. Lemon here in my house and in my book fanatics who getting ready to go to fancy dress party. I think it agreed. It really does kind of remind us about innocent time before everything changed. And maybe. Jesus came to the lines that we're gonna get back there isn't. Now you can hear more of all these stories on the pulled cost the essentials inside the cut. You can also send an easing the ABC news life how little twits past time remember. Mind all moved. And very few weeks back we told you. About British army veteran and UK cap. Team's home duplex to a hundred laps of his skull and eliminate all the national house that is eighty wanted to raise 101000 pounds about 12100 dollars. Oh boy has he smashed our program today was his birthday his hundredth birthday ocean when he wants to raise the money behind. Begin to raise thousand. He raised. Thirteen median pounds. Something like. More than fourteen million dollars as an extraordinary. Amount of money as it was a massive celebration for hay in the UK he even go flyover. For only the rule and Apple's. Special commendation from the queens now been made and honorary co. British prime minister. Thanked him publicly and messages have. Poured in from one around the country and this extraordinary Eagles. Many. Birthdays they filled out an entire residence. 141000. Birthday. It's pretty extraordinary he has really fell below. People around the country celebrated for him to meet. Music. They had health care workers getting together to celebrate and even though. Pride of Britain we'll. Whole country is in he's dead grass she's. Yeah. The day. On the news. True or wish captain's home now colonel home of course a very happy birthday. And everyone else stay safe and he could teach him. And thank you as always James before we go tonight are in inch of the day nine year old Riley from Holliston Massachusetts. She gave up occurred tooth ferry money to our local police department with a note that reads. Thank you for risking your lives to keep us All Saints so sweet more than a story about a tooth that is story about heart and generosity. And that is our show for this hour we leave you now we miss New York City joining together in song fittingly. Stand by me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.