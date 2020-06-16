Transcript for Sirus XM radio host Mike Muse on how to vote to combat police brutality

violence has energized young people across this country to get out and vote. But Mike muse, host at Sirius XM radio, said voting strategically is the true key, and he's come up with an evolutionary system, vote quadrant, to teach voters how to vote to combat police brutality. Mike, thanks so much for being with us. I love talking about this system, it encourages people to vote strategically to end police brutality. So tell us how it works. Yes. I want to create this system to be the answer to the unrest that we're seeing on the street is just to vote. Your senator is not going to be one who's going to be able to convene a grand jury to bring the police into the courtroom. Your goal, elect a congressman, to convene a grand jury to figure out the indictments are. I determined that the four municipal offices that do that are the mayor, the police chief or commissioner, appointed by the mayor we elect the district attorney and then the judge. We're going to break down those four quadrants. The first one, mayors and police commissioners, how should we apply the quadrant filter you have to these candidates to make the best decision on who to vote for. A lot of times we say just vote for your mayor. As mayoral candidate, if you care about police brutality, ending police misconduct, you need to interview the mayor as if he's applying for the job as police commissioner or police chief, you need to ask the mayoral candidate, how important is it that the police officers who are patrolling the neighborhoods are of the neighborhoods? How would you examine the police examination, a logical does examination need to be changed any? Also, too, how do you assign police officers to neighborhoods? And to precincts? Is it based on data? Is it based upon on the psychological exams that we have done? How do you believe in community police relations? How important is to show up to communities without your guns or badge? Understanding and relating to the community. Next, how do apply the filter to district attorneys? Yes, the district attorney is all about, how will you determine independent investigations separate from the police force? Because we have to understand as you know too well that the district attorney and the police officers, they work hand in hand to provide evidence that's needed. It's important to ask, what type of investigation will run? How will you appoint individuals to oversee that relationship? How can we account for transparency? And how do you understand the community and need of community to bring forward equal justice? And finally, how should we apply the quadrant filter to judges? This is the most important, as you know, a judge can't go through a litmus test because you hope the judge will rule based on the evidence presented before them and how they're interpreting the law, we can't determine that ahead of time. What you can do, Amy, is understand the constitution of the judge, where are they from, what are the last books they read, the last concerts they tended, really asking questions that get to the humanity of them. Because through their lived experiences, how they will interpret the law and how they will handle the courtroom. And issue sentencing. Mike, this is so great, we both know how important asking the right questions in making the best decision. We certainly appreciable all of the work they're doing. Thank you. Thank you so much. And when we come back --

