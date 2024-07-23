Small New Mexico town ravaged by fire and flood

Since two fires broke out in mid-June, causing all residents to evacuate, the small mountain resort town has experienced an unrelenting barrage of natural disasters.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live