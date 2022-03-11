The Will Smith Foundation founder speaks out after Oscars backlash

The founder of The Will Smith Foundation, a San Antonio nonprofit organization with no affiliation to the actor, is speaking out following backlash she received after the Oscars.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live