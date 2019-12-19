Snow squall barrels through New York City

More
Mesmerizing timelapse footage shows a snow squall that moved through the Northeast, creating dangerous travel conditions and causing low visibility.
3:00 | 12/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow squall barrels through New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Mesmerizing timelapse footage shows a snow squall that moved through the Northeast, creating dangerous travel conditions and causing low visibility.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67814093","title":"Snow squall barrels through New York City","url":"/US/video/snow-squall-barrels-york-city-67814093"}