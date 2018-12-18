Snowman vs. snowman: Inflatable decorations battle it out

More
Stormy weather led to a wild scene playing out in Brookings, Oregon, where high winds wreaked havoc on this inflatable holiday display.
0:35 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowman vs. snowman: Inflatable decorations battle it out
Hopefully. Oh yeah. We. Well yeah oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59884193,"title":"Snowman vs. snowman: Inflatable decorations battle it out","duration":"0:35","description":"Stormy weather led to a wild scene playing out in Brookings, Oregon, where high winds wreaked havoc on this inflatable holiday display.","url":"/US/video/snowman-snowman-inflatable-decorations-battle-59884193","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.