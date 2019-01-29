Snowy driving conditions in Wisconsin

More
Parts of Wisconsin's Brown County see 15 inches of snow, with the coldest temperatures in decades expected in the Midwest.
0:54 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowy driving conditions in Wisconsin
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60699829,"title":"Snowy driving conditions in Wisconsin","duration":"0:54","description":"Parts of Wisconsin's Brown County see 15 inches of snow, with the coldest temperatures in decades expected in the Midwest. ","url":"/US/video/snowy-driving-conditions-wisconsin-60699829","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.