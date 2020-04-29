Starbucks shares plans for reopening

The Seattle-based coffee chain will gradually begin to "welcome customers in a variety of ways, determined on a store by store basis," beginning May 4 across the U.S. and Canada.
1:00 | 04/29/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Starbucks shares plans for reopening
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

