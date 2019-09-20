Transcript for State troopers sent to St. Louis to tackle gun violence: MO governor

Starting October the first. We will commit a probably 25 state personnel. To get more boots on the ground and support law enforcement operations. Such yes. The ATF strike force. The ATF strike force is in place to combat the growing number of gun crimes. Its mission. Is to disrupt and destroy criminal activity and remove weapons from the hands of violent offenders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.