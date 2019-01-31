Transcript for Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago amid Midwest deep freeze

It's been negative twenty degrees in Chicago for several days now Alex Perez is they're braving the cold along with ABC news radio's Bryan Burrough guides what is the impact of this kind of cooled after so many days. We'll read it makes it almost impossible. To do anything you literally feel like you are freezing no matter where you are outside and I try to telling everyone to stay inside. And behind me here you can see that's like Michigan merits pros and kind of covered in snow hard to state. But if you look in the distance you'll see that steam rising from the lake. Lake water of course warmer than air and the temperature and that's why we see that steam but just a sign of how cold it is as you mentioned our colleague from ABC Newsradio. Here with Ezra and Borough and you've been out and it's called Euro over by the Chicago river I hold it up first of all the united only got here for a few minutes at a time for the finger surrogate nominates houses well that's what happens right and you or your kind of testing out. While column a few dramatic this home as dramatic the gold as a and you did if you tap health. But these this important things there we can do to make it test out how cold it is this is a shirt I just wondered what water on it about. 1015 minutes ago only that the fifteen minute they got pretty right. It's solid fit there exactly we. We froze up a banana this thing right here it's hard to tell that this thing is hard as a hammer right now you could nail down something with this right here that's how hard it is. And this one I have not had a chance to try X and unfortunate of concrete here but you're supposed to be able to bounce. A frozen tomato on the ground it's it was a be like a rubber ball almost up. Discipline things into a lot of people been home blow last few days there are trying to do. I assure alerts we'll have in the game. Did he do together the beacon street dugout breaking that's for sure saw him in here that and you know these are these aren't passed we're doing all these things that we're freezing. Did people an idea of how serious this cold is because it takes just a couple of minutes before it can become a dangerous medical situation at. So Lou they want one of the things we've seen is people throwing boiling water over the air almost instantaneously turns to snow I mean that you shows you. How quickly and how cold it is out here it. You know the the only thing that did I really encourage of people are gonna go out and do this is you know you you've got to do it in short verse to can't be outside for a long time mess around the stuff we were able to go inside and outside a lot so. That was are helpful. Absolutely stray gators who doctor doctor. Robert Reid yesterday at northwestern warehouse where he told us in less than five minutes of frostbite can begin and exposed skin outside to you yet be very careful and of course it this cold is creating a lot of problems Illinois state police say they responded to more than thirteen hundred calls from motorists yesterday at about ten times more calls. And they usually get on any given day for me. It looks you two are the only people out there I'm wondering in the city doing anything to help its homeless population. But well we do I really do out here in this particular location but there are some people out and about we have seen some traffic. I'm of course people trying to hurry get from one place to the other but yes the homeless population something the city is very very concerned about there'd been CTA buses. The public transportation buses. Warming buses that have been taken to areas where we may know that there are homeless people and and they can go in there to warm up. But the bigger day officially trying to get those homeless people out of the cold get them to warming centers in this city at least until it warms up a little bit. Outside. We know this cold is gonna be here for at least one more full day. And then we're gonna start to see some relief. Will get above zero which is something that everyone here is looking forward to finally. Thank you guys Alex present Ryan Burrell in Chicago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.