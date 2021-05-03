-
Now Playing: Anti-Asian xenophobia rises amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Jeremy Lin on why he spoke out after being called 'coronavirus' during game
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 04, 2021
-
Now Playing: Asian American communities stand up amid string of violent attacks
-
Now Playing: Website created to help find vaccine appointments promotes another cause
-
Now Playing: Nikita Chaudhry dispels the ‘model minority’ myth
-
Now Playing: Daniel Dae Kim opens up about his fight against racism
-
Now Playing: Rep. Grace Meng draws attention to racism against Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Reporter’s experience with racism sparks TED Talk, documentary series
-
Now Playing: New generation of activists fights back against hate
-
Now Playing: More than a third of Asian Americans have been victims of verbal abuse amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Social media helps police arrest suspects in hate crimes
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Olivia Munn speaks out about increase in attacks on Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Prosecuting hate crimes presents challenge amid surge in attacks on Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s not too late’: Carbon capture can fight climate change
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Historic relief for Black farmers?
-
Now Playing: As active cases decline, some states remove mask mandates, defying experts
-
Now Playing: Freight train derails in California desert