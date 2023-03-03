‘We were all stranded up there’: Woman, daughter rescued from snow-buried home

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Gabby Zamora who was trapped in her home for eight days due to heavy snow in Cedar Pines, California.

March 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live