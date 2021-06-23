Transcript for Supreme Court rules high school violated student’s First Amendment rights

Hi everyone I'm Diana say they were coming on the air with breaking news in a major First Amendment case the Supreme Court has ruled 81. In favor of a former high school student punished by for school. After posting a boulder video on social media the school had accused and fourteen year old brandy Levy of reaching a code of conduct. And suspended her from cheerleading for an entire year after seeing a curse filled video rant she posted after she didn't make the varsity cheerleading squad. Justice Breyer wrote the opinion in this case concluding that quote while it might be tempting. To dismiss the students words as unworthy of First Amendment protections sometimes it's necessary to protect this or purple is order in order to. Preserve the necessary. Joining me with more honest let's go to senior national correspondent Terry Moran senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer and on the phone. Supreme Court contributor. Kate show DeVon I'll start with you one of the big question questions in this case was whether the school could apply its code of conduct for speech. That happens off campus so what are the practical implications of this decision particularly with the prevalence of social media now. While this is a window for brandy Levy we went up to Pennsylvania few weeks ago Diana met with her. And she's not going to be surprised made this decision to lower federal court said the school went too far here. But in punishing her four this Bober tweet she said after hours in line to get a dairy queen on a weekend. Several years ago she's graduated now she wants this case behind her so she's already won she was reinstated to the team. This is really about as you suggest the standard that the schools will be able to use going forward. Hot and humor it was actually a small win for the school's Justice Breyer rolled back. A sweeping appeals court decision that said schools have zero power to regulate students' speech any time the students are off campus here he said. There actually are some circumstances. When they can regulate students' speech particularly cyber bullying threats online cheating those are the circumstances. So so and the schools don't have that they have got no power regulates students speeches is very limited a kid having the justices reached this decision. It's no wonder the president can obviously get resolving the dispute between the party and of them but there are betting that caught the ball for teachers school administrators student parent as well. Until they printed with a Morgan basically take its long standing Supreme Court precedent that you are. Students don't shop there are free speech rights at the school had peaked based Gil get. Kept the protection of the First Amendment when they enter a public school. But school we do have significant authority to regulate. Speech correctly but added substantially disruptive that could hurt the educational environment for the student have right but the school do you get to regulate Sharman. Exercise extreme speech to encompass what equipping decreed that he would extend that reasoning each student happens off campus. And encouraging students do enjoy the protection of the First Amendment when their you don't KG impeached it's their. Hear them try and but school do you have a pentagon thank some regulatory authority if student speech it disrupted vehicle involved cheating if there are cracks or bullying. So it's the court during the delicate balance that. Preserves strong speech rights for student. I'm but also kids pretty significant authority and discretion to school administrators to regulate where they need you to protect the educational and garbage that's just. So Terry it sounds like a lot of this will come down to whether or not this off campus speech in future meets a certain bar. That the school have to decide NL ultimately the courts will have to decide if a case like this comes back into court. That's right there's no sane law that hard. Cases make bad law that that judges try to remedy something in a difficult case might go too far. Petty cases like this one this is this is somebody complaining that didn't make it cheerleading squad and it was on snapped chat. Which is as social media aware that message disappears after a certain time but while it was still there. How one of the go one of the young ladies one of the girls in the school took a picture of it showed it to the cheerleading coach was quite affect. And so this is that then. The pettiness of a coach who was offended at that this curse Slaton. Who ran by this young lady who did not make a cheerleading squad and now it's in the Supreme Court in answer to your question. Why do students. Give up first amendment rights to some degree why the schools have power. In order to afford to. To preserve the educational mission of the school any speech that might. Disrupt. The school to such an extent the school's educational mission and purpose is. Are our. It can be regulated by the school threats and you can imagine kind of on social media anybody's a parent of a young person today knows. There's very giver when I was in school when I was at school you went home and you left school behind now. Right you bring school home and neighboring school bond. You bring your Europe home ramps on to. The school property and so that's what made this case difficult and interest thing. But at the court justice prior maintains and the court holds with the exception of Justice Thomas. That the schools regulation of students' speech must remain tethered to that educational mission. That that if there is a U bonafide legitimate. Educational reason to limit school speech that it's so disruptive or so threatening. Or so deeply offensive. The school may although he didn't really outlined win. Stepped in and limit that speech in this case. All the court to have look at it said this is pettiness and the school doesn't have that right but that did this Supreme Court here does acknowledge. That off campus speech sometimes. Might reach that level. Interfering with the school's educational mission. So Devin given there's since we a lot of gray area in this decision what's the likelihood we see a case like this go before the courts again. And we know there are some already percolating Diane the ACLU. Has been leading the way on this. I'm but we heard a lot and we will hear more today no doubt from the schools the principles associations the superintendents associations. Who really feared this case. For what they say will be handcuffing their ability to keep kids safe. But to keep the learning environment protected is tearing K we're talking about. Eight you know an even in sports teams and extracurricular activities we interviewed a number of coaches who worried. That codes of conduct that students agreed to. As part of these teens as was the case here brandy Levy agreed to a code of conduct not to speak ill. Of the team the school or anyone else in the sport. After hours on campus you name it. They say she broke that agreement which she made with the schools schools are worried and today we'll take some time they have to figure out how this shakes out. Whether they'll be able to enforce those policies going forward as well Diane. And Kate an 821 decision here by the Supreme Court we've seen a large number of unanimous decisions by the court. Well what is this decision do for the general just up the court seems pretty united overall right now. It has been striking over the course of the last few weeks at these high profile efficiently in the trump comes down and I think. Yet we weren't sure whether this is a trend that was just you know it illusory because complete occasioned we're gonna break along familiar kind of ideological line. And just really happened could not materialize so I do think that the court. The junkets is deemed to be working very hard bench to reach unanimous or clunky hand mixed results NDP could even get a Coke and Cochran I don't bite of one. And it can Rebecca but that's about and there's been a lot of public attention to the court and caution but you can court structural reform talker court packing which. We don't comparative youth about how the impact on the opposite but they don't want that couldn't convert. Or the public mucking around in court on composed Kremlin that we're changing the art that the court. Into the extent that they can only. On the market so they're not just an ideological plot each fit that potentially they need you know beetle could use some of that option or interest I think there's a view that. It was actually kind of strategic. Fetal pig book to ward off potential interference with the court battle but the method more problems the public that the court is to a market and operating outside of politics and something different than implementing the political or ideological content into the chocolate until I do think eighteen. To be to keep that the job with it on the boat a couple of pornography the court are working pretty hard to try. It and he together on Dickey didn't send a message to the public that we don't have. Another. But I do agree and striking trend that first goal from the patent composed. I'm very conservative court seeking a lot of pretty moderate compromise position. And Terry as the court seems to send out this message that it is at the apolitical body it was intended to be at least right now. Justice breyer's getting a lot of pressure from Democrats to retire well Joseph Biden is an office in in the early. Early part of his tenure in office what's the latest on that. What Democrats of course remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg who had. I fought cancer for decades successfully. But towards the end of her life and career on the court there was concern. That she should retire while there was a democratic Prez and why Barack while Barack Obama was president and she did not and the surprise to many people John Donald Trump was elected president and the rest is history they don't want to repeat that history Democrats. So they're pressuring. Stephen Breyer who is 82 years old and and fine health but. They're looking ahead to the possibility that the Republicans could take the senate. Next year and Mitch McConnell has already said publicly that he will not confirming stand in the way as he did was Barack Obama. On the Supreme Court justice confirmation. Certainly 20/20 for the election or maybe even its point 13 meant to stop confirming Supreme Court justices. And with that. In mind. What the Democrats are saying to justice breyer's leave now. Leave now and in fact there is a there's a truck going around sprinkle with a billboard ounces retire Breyer. He has pushed back on that and in fact in some ways that kind of pressure there's a letter from law professor some progressive law professor saying the same thing. That could just get him did dig his heels and if he had any thought about it all. It is it entirely up to justices when they leave the constitution gives them life tenure. In except for a bit if they were to be impeached for some reason and he shows no signs of going but. You never now. Bryant Tamer and Evan Dreyer Kate's always great to have you thank you up. Thanks. Then again the Supreme Court just upheld a major First Amendment decision setting in favor. Have a high school she lead cheerleader who had been suspended from the squad over in boulder snapped chat video of this court citing. That that speech was protected under the First Amendment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.