Transcript for Survey of dangerous toys released

Covering this trouble in toyland report on Quinn Owen for ABC news alive as the holiday shopping season gets under way consumer advocacy groups are crying foul. With some products causing potential dangers for children. She's balloons for example sold on Amazon.com. Our not properly labeled this group says when they're available for online sales and even show up in some searchers olds four young children. As young as two years old. Other products on the watch list this year. Hatcher malls these devices apparently hatch open and small parts and can break op and become a choking hazard for some students. It's one of the products and on this watchdog safety last. The other big is toy craze sweeping the nation this year. Slime and as glow in the dark slime from kangaroo products is a day potential hazard if ingested. The boron in this kind of stuff. Is fifteen times greater than EU regulations the chemical found in this kind of slime made by kangaroo products. Is linked to nausea vomiting even some reproductive health concerns and its fifteen times greater than. Regulated slime a regulated boron levels in the EU. One of the newer devices that is causing consumers a bit of concern this year are these why find connected toys. A lot of these come without apps that are used to connect to the Internet and can put a user's personal information. This left leaning watchdog group is saying that. The information shared through these devices is not completely known to consumers especially the young kids that might be using. CD FBI is you know warning. Consider the cyber security and privacy. Risks of even bringing the Smart play into your home we reached out to retail outlets and manufacturers that sell some of these products were concerns have been raised. But no word back yet from them on what they're doing to curb potential hazards this holiday season. I'm Quinn Owen for ABC news why.

