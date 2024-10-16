Survivors, families of victims in Maine mass shooting file intent to sue military

A hundred survivors and family members of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history announced Tuesday their intent to sue the military.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live