Transcript for Survivors of Tulsa race massacre sue city for compensation

BC's contributor doctor Leo Wright were gore is here with more on NASDAQ Soviet thanks for being here we know that. Tells us survivors of tried and failed in the past to bring cases so this time a legal team seems to have found a loophole. To pursue this case from a different angle can you break that down. For us this nuisance law that they're going after. Sure so I think one of the things that they're coming up against that the legal team for not just the past years ago but actually for since Milli since the 1920s. Dak tat legal teams in in terms of the Tulsa mask raping coming up against. Is the definition. Of what this incident what's what's in a massacre wasn't your brining it. When you define it as a write it what ends up happening is that it invalidate a number of the claims that come out of this. It allows the federal the state and local government to sidestep responsibility because they say it's a bright and we have clauses against Bryant. By the time we start reconsidering. What ends up happening is that a statute of limitations. Comes into play so well we've seen over and over again particularly in more recent history. Is that the Tulsa Oklahoma sir massacre survivors. Have been denied claims now not just because they that the definition of it at this incident as a write it. But also because this exceeds the statute of limitations. Still why I think categorizing this as I'm under a nuisance claim rare news is filer nuisance law. The ideas that they can get around this idea of the statue of limitations in the can then bring their claims in the claims of the survivors. In front of the court and that also the city of Tulsa in the individuals named in the lawsuit. We'll half due in court and courts allow how did take seriously this claim. Justice takes a winding course assumes history alien want to ask you about that. I remember when I learned about the Tulsa race messer was well after I graduate God's is that. I was history buff and had never heard of it and and I'm still learning all round. Commemoration the memory of the Tulsa race master about. Colfax Louisiana. And a lot of Americans are lining 1870 Wilmington insurrection in 1898 the massacre and rosewood Florida as a movie about that one in the twenties. Can you focus through some of that. And there you re sure from our history and or how we bring them back and tell the whole story and tell the truth. So lonely notes carrying this is just so fascinating to me. The only knowing what is comes out more and more every day is that incidents like also. More its unique. Didn't back there are dozens perhaps even hundreds of incidents brittle in the historical record. Violence and destruction in the violent destructive overthrow. Governments of communities lethal slot here in the looting a black community is a black property a black wells. The murder of hundreds of in individuals the displaced Britain homelessness a hundreds if not thousands of a black individuals. In this case. And we have not just you know like. Things like Colfax Louisiana out of Wilmington end but we also have New Orleans we hit Atlanta we have Springfield Illinois we have Philadelphia, Pennsylvania we have Chicago Washington DC rosewood Sherman Texas. And on and on in online so what we know. Sex is just a shooting near you tricks up these these events and what are also beginning to realize is that we can't categorize them as Bryant's. Because of Bryant's would I think. Assume that there are some kind of equal engagement from all parties involved know what these incidents war were massacres. The Austin ward the results of home buyer group of people supported. By local state governments and agents of the state like local police screen local officials in overthrowing. These communities so what we're seem come to the front. Is in fact that our nation's history. That's really rude and in these moments. Of not just waits comes as violence but also in these kind of systemic institutional. Inequality. N dot com pounding inequality in an injustice. Over time in that continues to resonate even today. And went to Tulsa massacres specifically the attorneys today said that they are hoping to go after banks that prevented people from accessing their own money. Because they're IDs were destroyed in the massacre they mentioned insurance companies. The denied people claims after their homes were destroyed so how do you expect that to play out in could have ripple of sex. On similar cases on the line. Please only think that one of the interesting things anti bawling right now is that a lot of individuals in descendants of massacres across the country are watching the Tulsa incident very closely. The same rank. That. People and from Tulsa survivors of tossing and other massacres across the country watched the rosewood. Proceedings in the 1990s and early two thousands could we see in rosewood bed. The city of rosewood also the speed of Florida decides to pay compensation to the survivors of that massacre. And who lost property must look loss of life loss of well I'm awesome job in equality and things of that nature. So what we're going to see I think is a lot of people paying extreme attention in very close attention. To the waved at this lawsuit progresses. What we're also going to see acting in this is really important is. How good is popular opinion begin to shift. Our round the idea of massacres and around the rates these the rights of these survivors and these individuals. Are the way that we all hold this inequality over time is that courts including the Supreme Court consistently stepped in to protect the rights. All of the state to protector of the rights of the mop the violent mob beat to protect the rate of officials who. From these individuals and to say no no it's not stay here. That you know of the organizations that did inhale claim that they have to peel clean now so finding ways to protect these individuals. But now we're going to see especially as popular opinion begins to change around us and as people begin to say no actually we are. He survivors are entitled. To read payment that they should it die I've gotten their claims built in the 1920s in the nineteen thirties and 1940s when they first brought them forward. I think that we have an impact that may have a very large impact. On what governments are willing to do what individuals are willing to do what kinda corporations are really in musty. ABC news contributor doctor Li river or always great to have alien thank you thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.