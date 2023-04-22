Suspect remains at large after shootout incident in Vermont: Police

Henry Lovell, 24, allegedly fled the scene Thursday night after exchanging fire with an officer in the village of Morrisville, Vermont, police said.

April 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live