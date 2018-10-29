Transcript for Suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc seen smiling in court appearance

Another suspect a package bomb intercepted at this postal facility in Atlanta Monday morning. Addresses CNN's Atlanta headquarters. The FBI confirming the package is similar to the fourteen others allegedly sent by serial Mel bomb suspects users say dot. Days after he was taken down by agents in South Florida say are making its first appearance in federal court Monday afternoon with the newly assembled this team. And he is innocent until proven guilty and nobody is proven him guilty is sending those. Those devices in the mail so I can't give you any further information. During the week investigators say he was trying to terrorize prominent Democrats and critics of president trump. With explosive devices say arc also went to work a door hostess Oprah gentleman's club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The first pipe bomb was found a suburban New York in the mailbox a democratic philanthropist George sorrows. Other targets former President Obama secretary Hillary Clinton and senator Cory Booker I have fear right now about. The rising levels of hate being measured. Across the board in this country investigators police say arts white band cover with political stickers may have been as workshop for making the devices. They also continue to dig into the life of the man who poster what appears to be videos of himself at trump rally. And build a social media pages with messages against Democrats in the president's nots is not responsible for these acts. Again the very first actually the president did was can dim. These heinous act. The judge orders they are to be held without bell but a detention hearing is scheduled for Friday here in Miami doctors expected be transferred. And prosecuted and the southern district of New York were many of those packages were first discovered. Kenneth moving ABC news Miami.

