Transcript for Teacher fired for referring to transgender student as female

West Point high school French teacher Peter slamming is now out of a job. All five school board members followed the superintendent's. Recommendation. That slamming be terminated miracles can happen that I was prepared that. And I. This after blaming said he would not address a transgender student with their preferred mail prone towns. He says he loves all his students including this one. But against his Christian religious beliefs to call a transgender student heat in set up she. I religious faith dictates that I am to love and respect everyone. Whether I agree what of them are knots. Because we are all made in God's image. I am also aware are and agree. With speech limits are placed on public school teachers. And certain matters religious faith. The school division says mr. blaming repeatedly refused to comply with adopted school board nondiscrimination. And not harassment policies. Both sides also admit that mr. blaming slipped up a few times and accidentally used female pro downs and set up preferred male pronoun this. I can't think it will work waves through the child what was happening. It did rep. Fleming's attorney says the school divisions policies are unconstitutional. And not clear when it comes to gender identity. And they decide on their own what does it mean to discriminate based on gender identity. Even the old law that base they described as a law that was actually an outdated Department of Education letter said that harassment required. Intent to harass you actually militant.

