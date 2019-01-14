Transcript for Teachers in Los Angeles set to strike as negotiations stall

Teachers in the country second largest public school system. Are set to walk off the job today 30000 teachers and other staff in Los Angeles are holding. The district's first strike in three decades talks reached an impasse over the weekend on pay raises class sizes. And teacher resource is the head of the union says the time to bring about change. It's now. There has never been a more urgent moment to use our power to push back then now. And there's never been a better moment to use our power to win real. Improvements. Schools will still be open for the nearly 700000 students union members say they're willing to stay out for as long as it takes.

