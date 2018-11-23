2 teen boys arrested for allegedly stealing small plane

More
The fixed-wing, single engine was stolen Thursday morning.
0:22 | 11/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 teen boys arrested for allegedly stealing small plane

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59372948,"title":"2 teen boys arrested for allegedly stealing small plane","duration":"0:22","description":"The fixed-wing, single engine was stolen Thursday morning.","url":"/US/video/teen-boys-arrested-allegedly-stealing-small-plane-59372948","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.