Transcript for Teen charged in connection with Wisconsin mall shooting

Fifteen year old is in custody in connection with the mall shooting that left eight people injured outside Milwaukee. Police say the chaos at the Mayfair mall on Friday while it Sosa started as an altercation between two groups investigators say the suspect. Left the mall as it was being evacuated. Four of the victims are described as innocent bystanders all eight expected to recover. And Nebraska police arrested a man who they say shot for workers at a sonic restaurant killing two of them the suspect was caught a short time after Saturday shootings. Just outside Omaha Bellevue the killings took place three days after the alleged shooter was arrested for identity theft at the same restaurant. Police haven't released a motive in the killings.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.