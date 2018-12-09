Teen fatally stabs fellow student in apparent high school love triangle: Police

More
A high school love triangle apparently triggered a fatal classroom stabbing.
0:53 | 09/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen fatally stabs fellow student in apparent high school love triangle: Police
The victim was conveyed to state Oakland hospital. And set to announce that she was pronounced dead at approximately. Nine when he 4 AM this morning. The suspect was taken into custody at seeing. And the weapon. A ticket sales steak knife. Was recovered. No other students were injured. Or involved I'd like to make it clear that this would not be random act. The victim and suspect were known to each other. In this incident appears to involve female student. Was cooperating in the investigation the boyfriend. Mail at the State's student. A new report that we the suspect and the victim. And that might have been Olympia reasons why this occurred.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57775756,"title":"Teen fatally stabs fellow student in apparent high school love triangle: Police ","duration":"0:53","description":"A high school love triangle apparently triggered a fatal classroom stabbing. ","url":"/US/video/teen-fatally-stabs-fellow-student-apparent-high-school-57775756","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.