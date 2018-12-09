Transcript for Teen fatally stabs fellow student in apparent high school love triangle: Police

The victim was conveyed to state Oakland hospital. And set to announce that she was pronounced dead at approximately. Nine when he 4 AM this morning. The suspect was taken into custody at seeing. And the weapon. A ticket sales steak knife. Was recovered. No other students were injured. Or involved I'd like to make it clear that this would not be random act. The victim and suspect were known to each other. In this incident appears to involve female student. Was cooperating in the investigation the boyfriend. Mail at the State's student. A new report that we the suspect and the victim. And that might have been Olympia reasons why this occurred.

