Transcript for Teen fatally struck by ambulette was no accident, police say

Police are certain that this was no accident they're now calling this a homicide and looking for whoever was arguing with that teen right here. Before he was pushed into the street. Kimberly neighbor says she's 10 yesterday morning smiling with their frank Angel Reyes Gonzales today. There's only tears current and Obama did do something like that's whom he was such a nice person. She's one of many sol Angel along Bainbridge avenue Monday Couri often hung out and lived friends a long history say he stopped by their apartment Monday evening. Just before six there was an article at the store surveillance or. Minutes later someone ran upstairs to tell them Angel was lying in the street. They just told me not germ into turn them over. Angel was hit by an end you let police say after he was involved in an altercation. And the person he was arguing that showed him in the street. And into the half of the Andrea let. Police say they he has severe head trauma and was rushed to the hospital wary died. While the driver of the ambulance stopped police say whoever pushed Angel plants that are delighted that it's. Now at this hour Angel would typically be with friends there's a memorial of candles his friends breathing an anxious for answers. Doesn't I want Sonoma ready happened. There's no conclusion. It's enough when you used to seeing somebody now you know it's weird that he's a hearing now. And according to section of the Bronx canister Karen channel seven Eyewitness News.

