Tenement Museum reimagines life of Black family in 1st exhibit of its kind

ABC News' Morgan Norwood reports on the Tenement Museum's new exhibit: "A Union of Hope: 1869" which reconstructs the lives of a free Black family in Manhattan's lower east side.

February 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live