Texas health official on COVID surge: ‘It’s frustrating that we are here again’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Austin, Texas, Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes, who says hospitals are overwhelmed with largely unvaccinated patients, including three children on ventilators.
3:21 | 08/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas health official on COVID surge: ‘It’s frustrating that we are here again’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:21","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Austin, Texas, Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes, who says hospitals are overwhelmed with largely unvaccinated patients, including three children on ventilators.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79392292","title":"Texas health official on COVID surge: ‘It’s frustrating that we are here again’","url":"/US/video/texas-health-official-covid-surge-frustrating-79392292"}