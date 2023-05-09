Texas mall mass shooter had 8 weapons, all obtained legally: Officials

Brad Garrett and Richard Frankel, ABC News contributors and former FBI agents, join ABC News' Ike Ejiochi to discuss the latest in the investigation into a mass shooting at a Texas outlet mall.

May 9, 2023

